Uber Drivers' Attys Claim $5M Of Misclassification Settlement

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC will walk away with a quarter of the $20 million settlement it negotiated with Uber to end claims the ride-hailing giant misclassified drivers as independent contractors, after a California federal judge signed off on the firm's attorney fee request. The firm received the court's blessing to pocket $5 million of the class action settlement for its work on the case, as well as another $311,092 to repay attorney expenses, in an order handed down by U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen on Friday. Judge Chen found that the fee request was fair considering the results that the...

