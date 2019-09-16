Investors Allege AT&T Lied About DirecTV Now's Performance

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- AT&T investors have filed a proposed class action in New York federal court accusing the company and its executives of issuing false and misleading statements about the success of its DirecTV Now streaming service, leading to a drop in the company's stock price when the deception came to light. The telecom giant allegedly violated securities laws by claiming that DirecTV Now’s subscriber numbers were higher than they actually were as a way to make it look like the streaming service was offsetting the decline of the company’s other TV products, according to the investors’ 237-page amended complaint, which was filed Friday...

