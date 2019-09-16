BofA Seeks Quick Win In Countrywide Appraisal Suit

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Bank of America has moved to kneecap class action litigation accusing it, Countrywide Financial Corp. and others of a mid-2000s fraudulent real estate appraisal scheme, telling a California federal judge that the case shouldn’t be allowed to go forward to trial with its claims and classes intact. The bank, which is the successor to Countrywide, entered bids on Friday for summary judgment in the case and decertification of the two classes to which U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder narrowly gave her blessing last year, a decision the bank has already once sought to appeal to the Ninth Circuit and was turned down....

