Facebook Draws Support For 9th Circ. Review Of Privacy Suit

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A credit reporting industry group and a nonprofit legal organization are backing Facebook's call for the Ninth Circuit to reconsider its revival of a class action challenging its face-scanning practices, arguing that allowing consumers who have suffered no real-world injury to seek billions in statutory damages raises significant concerns. Facebook earlier this month asked the full Ninth Circuit to rethink a unanimous three-judge panel's ruling that plaintiffs suing the social media giant under Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act had alleged the type of concrete injury necessary to establish Article III standing. The panel also shot down Facebook's contention that the district court...

