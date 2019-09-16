Billionaire Won’t Represent Self In New Sex Harassment Trial

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Billionaire Alki David said Monday that he's letting lawyers take over his defense after he recently represented himself in a chaotic trial on sexual harassment allegations that resulted in a hung jury and thousands of dollars in sanctions against him. David's comments, made in a text message to Law360, came as jury selection got underway in his latest trial on claims that he sexually harassed a former employee. Ellyn Garofalo of Venable LLP was in Los Angeles Superior Court representing David, who was not present. FilmOn founder Alki David is facing sexual harassment and battery allegations brought by a former employee. (AP)...

