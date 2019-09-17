9th Circ. Nixes $45M Battery Deals, Citing Uneven State Laws

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has dismantled a set of nationwide class settlements totaling $45 million that were struck in the massive lithium-ion battery multidistrict litigation, finding the lower court didn’t pay enough attention to differences in individual states’ antitrust laws. In a brief, unpublished decision Monday, the panel agreed with an objector that the lower court needs to explain why it signed off on the nationwide deals with indirect buyers even though about half of the class hail from states that haven’t repealed the high court’s Illinois Brick Co. v. Illinois ruling, which says only direct purchasers have standing to pursue antitrust...

