MetLife Escapes Class Action By Overcharged Nonsmokers

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A pair of pilots who paid nearly 20% extra on life insurance premiums because they were wrongly categorized as smokers can’t sue MetLife because their proposed class action is blocked by federal securities law, a New York federal court ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres found that the breach of contract claim by Dale Miller and John F. Barton is barred by the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act and further undone by a host of procedural shortcomings. The pilots accused the Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. of listing them as smokers by default because they didn’t list their smoking status on...

