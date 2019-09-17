DOD Runs Out Of Funds For 3 Border Wall Projects

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense won’t proceed with 20 miles of barriers along the southern border after running out of money for the project, it told a Washington, D.C., federal court Monday as part of several disputes over the use of military funds for the contentious border wall. Although the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had anticipated having leftover money from other border projects, allowing it to build an additional 20 miles of barriers in Arizona and California, it has now determined that funding for those three projects is not available, the DOD told U.S. District Judge Trevor M. McFadden in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS