Purdue Says 'Lives, Dollars' At Stake In Bankruptcy Case

Law360, New York (September 17, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Besieged opioid maker Purdue Pharma LP made its first appearance in New York bankruptcy court Tuesday, winning approval to pay almost $2 million to key employees and up to $1.5 million in monthly legal fees, while touting its proposed settlement of opioid litigation as a benefit to America. In a three-hour hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert D. Drain, Purdue touted its deal with 24 states and five territories to resolve over 2,600 lawsuits accusing the company of creating the national opioid crisis, using soaring language about the need to resolve "runaway" litigation in the face of stiff resistance from another...

