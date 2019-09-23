Ex-JPMorgan Banker Again Convicted In Insider Trading Case

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT) -- Former JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Perella Weinberg Partners investment banker Sean Stewart on Monday was again convicted of insider trading over a purported scheme to leak confidential information about health care company mergers for his father to trade on. More than three years after Sean Stewart first stood trial on charges stemming from his purported illegal tipping off of his father, Robert Stewart, about health care industry deals that he had learned about on the job from 2011 through 2014, Sean Stewart was again convicted by a New York federal jury of securities fraud and conspiracy. Prosecutors say Sean Stewart...

