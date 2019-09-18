Triaxx Must Prune 2 CDOs' Portfolios After PIMCO Fight

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has sided with PIMCO in its quest to compel Triaxx Asset Management LLC to weed out a passel of defaulted precrisis residential mortgage-backed securities from two collateralized debt obligations, ruling that Triaxx must sell the securities. Although the 23 RMBS at issue have been in default for long enough that PIMCO argued the two CDOs' governing documents, or indentures, required their sale, Triaxx argued that classifying them in 2016 as "credit improved" meant that this requirement didn't apply. But U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said Monday that the 23 RMBS don't qualify for credit improved status...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS