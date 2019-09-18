Anchor Says Charter Threatened Bias Suit Would Cost Her

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Charter Communications threatened it would make a NY1 news anchor "pay for" a wage discrimination suit to the tune of thousands of dollars if she went public with her allegations, the anchor has told a New York federal court. In a Tuesday brief opposing Charter's bid to send her claims to arbitration, NY1 news anchor Vivian Lee told the court that Charter threatened to seek to recover attorney fees and costs from her if she attempted to argue that her discrimination claims are not covered by an arbitration agreement. The threat of potentially devastating financial repercussions from Charter, which owns NY1,...

