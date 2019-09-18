3rd Circ. Backs CSX Win In Pa. Mall Stormwater Damage Suit

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday rejected a suburban Philadelphia shopping mall's bid to hold CSX Transportation Inc. liable for flood damage to its property, saying the mall couldn't prove the freight railroad negligently reconstructed or maintained its rail bed. A three-judge panel of the appeals court affirmed CSX's 2017 bench trial win in MD Mall Associates LLC's long-running suit alleging that the railroad improperly overhauled a more than century-old rail track that resulted in stormwater runoff damage to the MacDade Mall in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Chief Judge Juan R. Sanchez's December 2017 opinion was "exceedingly thorough and well-reasoned" in finding that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS