AAA, Priceline Escape Members' Hotel Booking Suit

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge dismissed a putative class action Wednesday that accused AAA and Priceline of charging hidden fees for hotel bookings, agreeing with a magistrate judge’s finding that the consumer can’t sue for breach of a term that is absent from a contract. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan granted the American Automobile Association and Priceline.com’s bids for summary judgment and overruled the consumers' objections to the magistrate judge’s recommendations, finding them to be without merit. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron also said that Iris Rothstein — who launched the lawsuit with Stanley Rothstein in 2015 after discovering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS