Ex-FDIC Staffer Pushes To Nix Verdict For Bank-Secret Theft

Law360, New York (September 18, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A former senior employee at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Wednesday asked a New York federal judge to overturn her conviction for stealing banks’ confidential regulatory filings, saying the evidence at trial failed to prove the documents had any value. Allison Aytes last year was convicted of two counts of theft of public property for taking copies of banks’ resolution plans, or “living wills,” which regulators can turn to for information in the event of a big bank’s collapse, for Deutsche Bank AG, State Street Corp., and Northern Trust and Bank of New York Mellon. Prosecutors say she lifted the...

