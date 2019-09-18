MLB Sues Dominican Broadcaster Over Unpaid $5.8M Award

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball hit a Dominican Republic media company with a suit on Wednesday that seeks to enforce a nearly $6 million arbitration award, saying the company has yet to pay “a penny" of the money owed. In Wednesday's complaint Major League Baseball Properties Inc. said the Corporacion de Television Y Microonda Rafa S.A., known as Telemicro, lost fair and square in an arbitration proceeding that wrapped up in May. In its final decision, the arbitration tribunal overseeing the dispute ordered Telemicro to pay MLB about $6 million for unpaid licensing fees. Despite the clear loss, the MLB says Telemicro is...

