Intel Tells High Court Fed. Circ. 'Discourages Innovation'

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A retreat by the Federal Circuit from the long-standing U.S. Supreme Court requirement that damages should be awarded only for the portions of accused products that infringe patents raises "serious policy concerns," Intel Corp. told the high court Wednesday. In an amicus brief filed in support of Time Warner Cable Inc.'s bid to get the justices to take up its fight against a $145 million damages award issued to Sprint Communications Co. LP, Intel said the trend means companies that make complex products in tech-heavy industries are increasingly faced with having to pay disproportionate damages. According to Intel, that leaves those...

