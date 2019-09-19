Tinder Founder Paid Off Witnesses In $2B Suit, Match Says

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Match Group Inc. is accusing Tinder founder Sean Rad and his “litigation funder” of paying off witnesses for their support of his $2 billion suit against Match and its parent company, according to a series of filings unsealed in New York state court on Thursday. Match and parent IAC, which own Tinder, said in motions over the summer that the suit has to be thrown out now that they’ve uncovered an arrangement to pay former Tinder employees Rosette Pambakian and James Kim outsize sums of money to sign onto the suit against Match for allegedly tanking the value of stock options...

