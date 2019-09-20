Ex-NFL Player Says He Filed ERISA Suit Before Clock Ran Out

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A former NFL player has shot back at a federal magistrate judge’s recommendation calling to spike his proposed class action claiming players weren’t properly informed about their retirement benefits, arguing his claim that he and others hadn’t been provided adequate information about their retirement plan terms was filed on time. In a Thursday objection filed in New York federal court to U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger’s report and recommendation, Christopher Hudson fought to keep alive four out of five counts in his Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against the NFL Players Association, the NFL Management Council and the retirement...

