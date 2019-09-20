Similarities To MIT 401(k) Case 'Superficial,' Ivies Insist

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Institute of Technology's failed bid for an early exit from an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit should not doom efforts by Cornell and Columbia to escape retirement plan mismanagement suits, the Ivy League schools told a New York federal court. Cornell University and Columbia University, which are fighting separate suits claiming they independently mishandled retirement plans, both argued in court filings on Thursday that MIT failing to secure summary judgment in an ERISA case in the Bay State should not provide justification for rejecting their motions for quick wins. "But beyond the superficial similarities — the key one being that both cases involve...

