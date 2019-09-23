Real Estate Rumors: Mirae, Claremont, Equus Capital

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A venture that includes South Korea's Mirae Asset Global Investments is hoping to get $245 million from the sale of an office building in Chicago, Crain's Chicago Business reported Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The firm is seeking to sell 225 W. Wacker, a 651,000-square-foot, 31-story tower Mirae listed in 2017 but failed to sell at that time, Crain's said. Real estate investment firm Claremont Cos. has sold a Pompano Beach, Florida, hotel for $44 million, The Real Deal reported Monday. The deal is for Residence Inn by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Pompano Beach, which has 106 rooms and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS