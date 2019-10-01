The Latest Carbon Market Developments: Part 1

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- This article is part one of a two-part series addressing domestic and international developments related to carbon pricing and related programs aimed at regulating or reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Part one covers state and regional carbon pricing developments. Most notably, the Transportation Climate Initiative has gained momentum, and appears poised to launch a new carbon pricing scheme for transportation fuels in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Washington state passed a suite of new climate measures, while Oregon failed to do the same thanks to some literal last-minute maneuvering by the legislation’s opponents. Transportation Climate Initiative Begins Process of Developing New Carbon Market...

