AMC Must Face Trimmed Stock-Drop Suit Over Acquisitions

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. must face the majority of shareholders' proposed class claims that the company misled investors about a trio of major acquisitions ahead of its secondary public offering, a New York federal judge has ruled. The movie theater chain will face trimmed claims that it failed to alert stockholders to problems with its acquisitions in its registration statement ahead of the offering in February 2017. AMC managed to partially escape claims due to some nonactionable statements, dodging one of four alleged omissions as well as allegations that its actions were intentional or knowingly reckless. But U.S. District Judge Alison...

