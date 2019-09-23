Twitter, Airbnb, Other Tech Cos. Back Bill To End Travel Ban

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Thirteen tech companies told Congress they support an immigration bill that would repeal President Donald Trump's travel ban targeting immigrants from several Muslim-majority countries, saying the order is harming the U.S. economy. In a letter on Sunday addressed to Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., and Sen. Chris Coons D-Del., who introduced the bill in April, Twitter, Airbnb and Uber, among others, said the National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants Act, or NO BAN Act, would provide U.S. companies with the stability they need to prosper. The companies said the uncertainty of how the travel ban will be implemented limits how quickly they can...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS