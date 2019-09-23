SEC Settles ICO Fraud Claims With 'Fantasy Market' Founder

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A tri-state area entrepreneur accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of running a fraudulent offering of digital tokens for an online peep show platform has reached a settlement agreement with the agency that comes with a $15,000 fine, according to Manhattan federal court filings on Friday. The SEC's proposed deal with New Jersey resident Jonathan Lucas, 27, who allegedly scammed investors out of $63,000 in cryptocurrency with his "Fantasy Market" initial coin offering in 2017, also bans him for five years from serving in a public company leadership role and participating in any more unregistered securities offerings. Lucas has...

