Gov't Wins Trial In Suit Over Texas VA Surgery

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Monday cleared the federal government of liability in a suit accusing a Veterans Affairs surgeon of causing a patient's nerve damage, finding the patient, a long-haul truck driver, had preexisting and long-term nerve damage due to his job. Following a three-day bench trial held in Austin in July, Senior U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks ruled in favor of the federal government in a suit accusing Dr. Dennis Graham, an orthopedic surgeon employed by the VA, of botching Pedro Mendoza's "ulnar release surgery" that caused the patient's permanent pain, numbness, loss of grip strength and muscle atrophy...

