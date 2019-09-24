Levi & Korsinsky, Bernstein Vie For Lead In Karyopharm Suits

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Levi & Korsinsky LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP each asked a federal judge Monday for the lead role in a pair of stock-drop suits claiming Massachusetts-based Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. misled investors about clinical trials relating to a blood cancer treatment. Bernstein Litowitz filed suit on behalf of the Allegheny County Employees' Retirement System, and it claims the fund and two other Bernstein Litowitz clients, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority and a Port Authority of Allegheny County benefits plan, lost $470,000 as a result of a Karyopharm stock plunge in February. Levi & Korsinsky is representing Myo Thant, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS