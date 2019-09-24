Skechers Escapes Suit Over Summer Sales Stock Drop

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge tossed proposed class claims against shoe company Skechers USA on Monday, finding that company statements related to the effects on company performance of a dockworker strike at the West Coast ports where many sneakers arrive in the United States weren't misleading. Investors had said the price of Skechers stock fell 31% in October 2015, blaming the drop on the announcement of the company's financial results for the quarter, which it usually expects to be its most profitable. The investors said Skechers gained, then lost additional shoe orders as U.S. wholesalers tried to make sure they would...

