Banks Fight Bid To Apply 2nd Circ. Ruling To Bond Case

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit's recent revival of an aluminum price-fixing case has no bearing on a separate suit accusing banks of rigging the market for bonds issued by foreign governments, Barclays, Citigroup and other banks targeted in the bond case have told a New York federal judge. The financial giants urged U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in a letter Monday to dismiss an investor suit targeting them as well as the investors' request to examine their case in light of the aluminum case's resurrection. According to the banks, the appeals court's decision lends no support to investors who alleged in their proposed class action...

