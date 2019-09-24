Snapchat Video Of Billionaire's 'Mangina' Gives Jury An Eyeful

Law360, Los Angeles (September 24, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a comedy writer accusing billionaire Alki David of sexual battery on Tuesday played a California jury a lewd Snapchat video he allegedly sent her showing him dancing nude on a beach with his genitals tucked between his legs, a position he's touted as his "mangina." Lauren Reeves told the jury the video was one of a series of harassing and abusive acts David perpetrated on her during her employment with his media companies that culminated in his dropping his pants in his office and forcing her head into his crotch. Reeves spent the day on the stand during testimony...

