Pomo Fight Rival Tribe's Bid To Intervene In DOI Suit

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians has asked a D.C. federal court not to let another tribe intervene in its case against the federal government for interfering with a casino plan, saying its rival would not be affected by the suit’s outcome. The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation has not shown that it might suffer economically or that its cultural interests would be hurt if the Scotts Valley Band wins its suit against the U.S. Department of the Interior, according to the tribe’s opposition memo, filed Tuesday. The Yocha Dehe's requested involvement reflects its fear that the Scotts Valley Band will become a...

