Subscribers Fight NFL Bid To Halt 'Sunday Ticket' Suit Revival

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- DirecTV subscribers told the Ninth Circuit there's no reason to rethink a recent panel decision letting their antitrust fight over the pay-TV service's "NFL Sunday Ticket" go forward. In a filing Tuesday, DirecTV's customers urged the full lineup of Ninth Circuit judges to uphold a three-judge panel's decision reviving multidistrict litigation challenging an exclusivity agreement between the NFL and the pay-TV service over the Sunday Ticket package, and to deny requests from the football league, its teams and the satellite TV provider for an en banc rehearing. The Ninth Circuit's decision does not conflict with any previous Supreme Court ruling because...

