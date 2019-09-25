EEOC Bias Rulings Bolster Facebook Job Ad Suit, Union Says

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's determination that Capital One, Enterprise Holdings and five other employers may have violated federal discrimination law by blocking older workers and women from seeing Facebook job advertisements strengthens a labor union's case against Amazon and T-Mobile for so-called digital bias, the union said Tuesday. The Communications Workers of America made the argument in an opposition filing in California federal court that took aim at a dismissal bid from Amazon.com Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc., which are accused of violating age-discrimination laws by aiming job ads on Facebook at younger workers. The EEOC determined in July...

