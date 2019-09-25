Sens. Vote To End Trump's Border Emergency, But Veto Likely

Law360, Washington (September 25, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate voted in favor of terminating President Donald Trump's border emergency declaration and his diversion of $3.6 billion from military projects to build a border wall, with 11 Republicans joining Democrats on Wednesday for a simple majority that cannot overcome a presidential veto. The 54-41 tally suggests that Congress will once again fail to muster the two-thirds majority needed to override an expected veto, leaving in place the emergency declaration and the funding shifts. Democrats pushed the vote as a way to pin down Republicans now that the Pentagon has identified specific projects that will be delayed, including work...

