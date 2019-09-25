Investors' Fraud Suit Is Too Vague, Developers Say

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The president of now-bankrupt property developer Noah’s Corp. and construction firm Gabriel Management Corp. urged a Utah federal court to dismiss a “threadbare” complaint over misappropriated investor funds, arguing the investors' claims are too vague to be kept alive. William Bowser, the president of now-bankrupt property developer Noah’s Corp. and construction firm Gabriel Management Corp. told the court to dismiss a lawsuit brought by investors in a Carmel, Indiana, event venue who allege $4.9 million was misappropriated. Bowser and Gabriel argue the suit should be dismissed because the claims lack particularity. “Without any specific factual basis for the alleged conspiracy itself,...

