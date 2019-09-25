Billionaire Offers Live 'Mangina' Demo In Raucous Testimony

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 11:18 PM EDT) -- Alki David took a combative and often absurd turn on a Los Angeles witness stand Wednesday defending himself against sexual battery accusations, verbally sparring with the judge and his accuser’s attorney while making some jurors laugh at a rape joke and offering to display his "mangina" in court. The jurors had no need to see David with his genitals tucked between his legs to understand what he meant by "the mangina," as they had already on Tuesday seen a Snapchat video of it he allegedly sent to his accuser, comedy writer Lauren Reeves, who claims David subjected her to a series of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS