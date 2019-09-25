$140M IP Award Not 'Overreaching,' Sprint Tells High Court

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Sprint urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to uphold the $140 million damages verdict it secured against Time Warner Cable for infringing its internet calling patents, saying that the high figure is “not the product of overreaching.” The Federal Circuit did not err in finding a Kansas federal jury’s $140 million patent infringement judgment against Time Warner Cable to be fairly calculated to account for the value of the patented technology, Sprint told the justices in a 45-page brief. The judgment has been stayed until the high court rules on the cable giant’s petition for certiorari. Firing back against the...

