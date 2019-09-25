Hagens Berman Beats Witness Tampering Sanctions Claim

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday rejected a New Jersey law firm's sanctions bid against Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP in a contentious suit over $6 million in attorney fees, saying there’s no evidence Hagens Berman tampered with witnesses and the “utter deficiency” of the sanctions bid justifies its denial. In a three-page order, U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken said McIlwain LLC didn’t respond to Hagens Berman’s opposition to its sanctions motion. The judge said the law firm also didn’t point to the specific portions of deposition transcripts where the alleged witness tampering occurred and it didn’t offer any support for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS