Qualcomm Tells 9th Circ. 250M Buyer Class Too Big To Work

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm blasted a lower court's "certify first, ask questions later" strategy for managing a class action that could cover 250 million U.S. phone buyers, telling the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday that the decision to certify so many consumers "is indefensible and must be reversed." Qualcomm Inc. is gunning to overturn a California federal court's decision last year that certified a sweeping class of cellphone purchasers who allegedly paid overages stemming from the chipmaker's anti-competitive licensing practices. And in a brief lodged Wednesday, Qualcomm said there's no practical way to handle a case so large. "Having certified a quarter-billion-person class encompassing more than 1.2...

