MeToo Shows 2 Years Of Progress Toward Gender Parity

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- #MeToo turns two this fall and that milestone is a natural time to reflect not only upon the movement’s impact on the American workplace, but more importantly on whether and how #MeToo has effectuated change. While the past two years have featured troubling reports of bad workplace behavior, an equally compelling but vastly more encouraging story lies in the positive changes the movement has instigated through legislation and community activism. Legislation Affecting Sexual Harassment in the Workplace #MeToo has propelled many states to act upon some of the deficiencies perceived in the employment landscape that may have fostered bad behavior or...

