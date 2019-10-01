Defendants’ Chances On Daubert May Vary By Circuit

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Last year, in what it called a very close decision, the court overseeing the Roundup Products Liability Litigation admitted expert testimony opining that a chemical in Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller causes non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.[1] In its ruling, which is currently on appeal, the court stated that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit applies the U.S. Supreme Court’s Daubert mandate governing the admissibility of expert testimony with a “‘liberal thrust’ favoring admission.” The Roundup court also contrasted the Ninth Circuit’s approach with what it characterized as a more stringent approach taken by the U.S. District Courts of Appeal for the Third and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS