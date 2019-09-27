Robbins Geller To Lead Reckitt Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has named Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP as lead counsel and its client as lead plaintiff in a proposed securities class action against British pharmaceutical company Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC over claims the business misled investors about the safety of its opioid addiction medication. U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti on Thursday issued a two-page order granting the firm’s unopposed motion on behalf of the City of Birmingham Retirement and Relief System, a day after the firm and local counsel Seeger Weiss LLP told the court that no objections to the request were submitted by...

