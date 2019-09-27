Orbitz, TripAdvisor Targeted In Confiscated Cuban Land Suit

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A U.S. citizen who says he has claims to beachfront properties in Cuba filed a lawsuit Thursday in Delaware federal court against travel booking companies, including Orbitz and TripAdvisor, claiming they have benefited commercially from property confiscated from his family during the Communist revolution. Robert M. Glen, a Texas resident who is a naturalized U.S. citizen, filed the suit seeking damages under the federal Helms-Burton Act asserting that properties confiscated from his family after the Cuban revolution in the late 1950s have been turned into four beachfront resorts that the travel companies feature in their bookings. Named as defendants in the...

