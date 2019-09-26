Peloton Music Suit Now Claims $300M Damages On 2K Songs

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday approved a refreshed infringement complaint by more than 30 music publishers against home-fitness titan Peloton that added plaintiffs and 1,000 songs and doubled damage claims to $300 million. U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote swiftly approved the publishers' request to allow their second amended complaint, which claims that Peloton Interactive Inc. willfully infringed on more than 2,000 musical works with its fitness-cycle workout videos, ruling on a range of discovery matters and pushing the parties to swiftly exchange documents and records. Even though the publishers missed a May deadline to amend the complaint, the judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS