US House Votes To End Border Emergency, Setting Up Veto

Law360, Washington (September 27, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT) -- The House voted Friday to stop President Donald Trump from diverting $3.6 billion from military construction projects to build the border wall, approving a resolution the Senate had passed without enough votes to overcome a presidential veto. Representatives voted 236-174 in favor of terminating Trump's border emergency declaration, with 11 Republicans joining Democrats who pushed the vote after the Pentagon identified specific projects across the globe and across the country that will lose funding, at least temporarily. "The administration is stealing funds from 127 initiatives in 21 countries, 23 states and three territories, stooping so low as to steal from a...

