Enviro Group Loses FOIA Bid For Trump Border Wall Docs

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection reasonably withheld certain border wall-related documents provided to the Trump transition team, a D.C. federal judge ruled Friday, rejecting a wildlife protection group’s bid for the information. The Corps and CBP properly invoked exemptions to the Freedom of Information Act when they refused to hand over certain documents to the Center for Biological Diversity, U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan found, granting summary judgment to the agencies. The Center, concerned about risks to imperiled wildlife and other biological diversity issues along the U.S.-Mexico border, had filed an FOIA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS