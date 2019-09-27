Ex-Anheuser-Busch Workers Get $51.7M In Pension Suit

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge has awarded $51.7 million to a class of former Anheuser-Busch Co. workers who were denied a company-promised boost in pension payments after the unit they worked for was sold. U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr.'s final judgment, issued Friday, arrives four years after the workers won in district court and two years after they won on appeal. When the Eighth Circuit returned the case to Judge Limbaugh, it told him to calculate what Anheuser-Busch should have given the workers in extra pension benefits after selling its theme park unit, Busch Entertainment Corp., to the private equity...

