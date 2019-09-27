Musk Tweet, Tesla Policies Stifled Union Effort: NLRB Judge

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. and its founder Elon Musk broke federal labor laws meant to protect employees' rights to organize as a union through various actions and, in Musk's case, a tweet, according to a ruling made Friday by a National Labor Relations Board judge. NLRB Administrative Law Judge Amita Baman Tracy said Tesla had illegally fired one employee involved in a unionization effort and wrongfully disciplined another. The judge also said the electric-car maker and its eccentric top boss put unlawful restrictions on employees' ability to hand out and display pro-union materials, and improperly tried to dissuade workers from unionizing by promising...

