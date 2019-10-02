Real Estate Rumors: Kushner, Chetrit, Feil

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Kushner Cos. has reached a deal to buy three properties in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for $49 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The firm is buying 200, 300 and 520 W. Broward Blvd., which have a combined 4.2 acres of land, and Kushner is planning to build a mixed-use project there, The Real Deal said. The seller is Hong Kong-based Swire Properties, according to the report. Real estate investor Jacob Chetrit is buying the News Building in Manhattan from real estate investment trust SL Green Realty Corp. for $815 million, Commercial Observer reported...

