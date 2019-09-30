Ex-Locke Lord Atty's Miranda Objection Too Late, Feds Say

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors urged a New York federal judge on Friday not to suppress recorded statements to FBI agents made by an ex-Locke Lord LLP attorney regarding his alleged role in a $400 million cryptocurrency scam, saying video shows that the accused attorney did not invoke his Miranda rights. Mark S. Scott had asked the court on Sept. 20 not to consider statements he made on video early in the morning of his Sept. 5, 2018, arrest, contending that as an attorney in civil practice who had never been arrested and had no experience invoking his Miranda rights, he had attempted to request...

